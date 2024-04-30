Afzal Ansari’s daughter likely to enter politics

Nusrat Ansari, daughter of Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, will be the very first woman to enter politics from the Ansari family of Ghazipur, according to reports here.

Recently a photo of Nusrat went viral on the social media where she is seen campaigning for her father and offering water and performing kirtin in a Shiva temple in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The daughter of SP candidate Afzal Ansari was seen along with the SP women’s wing, appealing to women to vote in favour of her father. Whereas in the temples, she was seen doing kirtan.

Reports also say that Nusrat is preparing to file nomination in this election from her father’s seat. Her entry into politics was making headlines in the media as she would be the first woman from the family to enter politics.

After the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who reached his house for ‘Matampursi’, met every member of the Ansari family including Nusrat. It is also said that on the initiative of Akhilesh Yadav, Nusrat has agreed to take over her father’s political legacy.

Even though the voting for Lok Sabha elections is in the final phase, candidates of political parties are engaged in public relations campaigns with full vigour.

The SP has given ticket to Afzal Ansari , who is presently BSP MP from Ghazipur seat.

Voting in Ghazipur will be held in the seventh phase on June 1. Nomination for this will take place from May 7 to May 14. More than 20 lakh voters will get a chance to vote at 2,936 booths. In this seat, SP has fielded Afzal Ansari, Paras Nath Rai is the BJP candidate and Dr Umesh Singh will contest for the BSP.