# India

Uproar in UP Assembly leads to SP MLA’s expulsion

The SP members created a ruckus over Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak’s reply on the workings of the state health department and the death of infants in a fire at a hospital in Jhansi during zero hour.

Statesman News Service | LUCKNOW | December 18, 2024 6:55 pm

Photo:@brajeshpathakup

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproar over ministers’ statements on health issues, leading to the expulsion of Samajwadi Party member Atul Pradhan for the rest of the winter session.

The SP members trooped into the well of the House, demanding an apology from the Deputy CM.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, who tried to pacify the agitating members, was annoyed by the actions of SP member Atul Pradhan.

The Speaker was so annoyed that he asked the assembly security personnel to throw out SP MLA Atul Pradhan.

Later, the House had to be adjourned due to the uproar by the opposition, and Atul Pradhan was expelled for the entire session. However, before adjourning for the day, the House approved the supplementary budget without any discussion.

A discussion on Mahakumbh, slated for Wednesday, will now be held on Thursday.

