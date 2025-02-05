Raj Assembly adjourned following slogan shouting against formation of districts

The Rajasthan assembly was on Wednesday adjourned for 15 minutes amidst uproar and slogan shouting over formation of new districts and subsequent abolition of some districts.

As several members tried to raise the issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said, “Since the matter is subjudice, it won’t be appropriate to discuss it in the House.”

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie said that the cases pertaining only 2 districts are pending before the high court, therefore, the House can discuss the issues excluding the two districts.

However, Minister Patel maintained that he has placed the ruling from the Chair that the matter is sub judice hence, this could not be raised in the House.

Harish Chaudhary (Congress) said “The House business procedure rules give powers to the Chair (Speaker) for holding the discussion.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that the Chair’s ruling should not be discussed in the house.

The members in the opposition benches were not satisfied and an uproar continued that forced Speaker Devnani to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

On re-assembly the pandemonium continued in the well forcing the Chair to take up the zero hour business amid noise and slogan shouting.

This continued until 1300hrs when the house was adjourned for a one hour lunch break.

Meanwhile, Speaker Vasudev Devnani has ruled that a half an hour discussion could be held on Feb 7, allowing even numbers of members from the Treasury and Opposition benches to speak.

In 2023 the then Ashok Gehlot Government had formed 17 new districts and new divisions in the state. After change of the government in December 2023, the new Bhajan Lal Sharma led BJP dispensation has abolished nine new districts and three new divisions almost a couple of months back.

This evoked public resentment in abolished districts as people’s representatives from Gangapur City and Neem Ka Thana filed PILs against the abolition of their respective districts.