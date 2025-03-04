Pan masala stain prompts UP speaker to warn against spitting inside house

Uttar Pradesh Speaker Satish Mahana instructed the MLAs not to spit on assembly premises. He was prompted to issue the instruction after noticing paan masala stain on the entrance of the house on Tuesday.

Having spotted the stain on the entrance, he got the portion cleansed under his supervision.

Advertisement

Later, raising the issue in the house, he expressed his displeasure over the incident. Lamenting the behaviour of the member, who has been identified through CCTV footage, the Speaker said, “It’s not about one person, but we all have a collective responsibility towards cleanliness of the assembly”.

Advertisement

Satish Mahana said though the video of this unruly act is available, publicly humiliating a member was not his intention. Nevertheless, he asked the guilty MLA to confess to this wrong doing in front of him and appealed to all the members to stop if they find any of their colleagues indulging in the act.

Stating that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is a symbol of respect and faith of 25 crore citizens of the state, the speaker called it the collective responsibility of all of the members of the house to maintain its cleanliness and dignity.