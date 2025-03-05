Mahakumbh-2025: A global beacon of spiritual and cultural grandeur, says UP CM

Highlighting the historical significance of Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “We are witnessing a historic moment. Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has left an indelible mark—not just in Uttar Pradesh, but across India and the world. This unparalleled event will continue to captivate global attention for years to come.”

Speaking during the 2025-26 budget session in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, CM Yogi emphasized that dialogue and decorum are the cornerstones of democracy. He expressed gratitude to both ruling and opposition members for their valuable insights.

Addressing past criticisms, he noted that while Mahakumbh was being organized, certain individuals, organizations, and political groups attempted to undermine it with baseless allegations. However, his government remained committed to its responsibilities, ensuring the event’s success.

The Chief Minister highlighted that scholars and experts have extensively analyzed Mahakumbh’s spiritual, social, national, and economic significance. He asserted that only those who experienced the grandeur firsthand can truly appreciate its profound impact.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, CM Yogi remarked, “Lord Krishna manifests in the form envisioned by his devotee, and similarly, every visitor experienced Mahakumbh in their own unique way.” He also noted the global recognition of the event, with even UNESCO’s Director praising its spiritual and cultural magnificence.

Referring to an article by critic Sudhish Pachauri, CM Yogi pointed out that Pachauri—despite not being aligned with the Sangh ideology or the BJP—acknowledged Mahakumbh’s extraordinary cultural and spiritual depth. The article emphasized that society is shaped by collective experiences, and the 45-day gathering, where 1 to 1.5 crore devotees took a disciplined dip in the Sangam daily, left a lasting impression on global media with its remarkable orderliness and harmony.

According to Pachauri, the generosity, humility, tolerance, and discipline exhibited at Mahakumbh reinforced a universal respect for India and Sanatan Dharma. CM Yogi added that in 45 days, over 66.30 crore devotees participated in the event—without a single reported case of robbery, kidnapping, rape, or molestation—making it an unparalleled example of social harmony and discipline.

He emphasized that Mahakumbh transcended caste, creed, sect, and region, sending a powerful message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). He also noted that the unprecedented participation was itself a response to critics, proving that the Hindu society stands united.

Responding to concerns about pollution and event management, CM Yogi cited the remarkable improvements made under the Namami Gange project. He highlighted that before its launch in 2014, Kanpur was a major pollution hotspot along the Ganga. For over 125 years, four crore liters of sewage had been discharged into the river daily at Sisamau. However, under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, this issue was resolved, transforming the once-polluted sewer point into a public attraction.

Criticizing previous administrations, CM Yogi remarked, “Those who now raise concerns about pollution remained silent when they had the chance to act. The double-engine government took decisive action, ensuring that not a single drop of sewage enters the Ganga in Kanpur today—a legacy issue dating back to British rule.”

Regarding water purity at the Sangam, the Chief Minister affirmed that all water samples taken between January and February met quality standards, demonstrating the effectiveness of efforts to restore the river’s sanctity.

He concluded by reaffirming that Maa Ganga and India’s river culture inherently sustain their purity, as they remain deeply intertwined with the nation’s identity, spirituality, and way of life.