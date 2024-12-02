UP Tourism set to hold Heritage Conclave on Dec 7

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will host a Heritage Conclave here on December 7 to promote the majestic forts, regal kothis, and grand palaces of the state.The conclave would narrate a new tale of development as the state’s tourism sector gears up for a transformative leap.

Officials here on Monday said that the event will bring together around 250 prominent hoteliers, investors, real estate professionals, and consultants from across the country. They will engage with more than 60 royal dignitaries, who hold the key to some of the region’s most iconic heritage sites.It aims to forge collaborations and explore ways to unlock the economic and cultural potential of the state’s heritage properties. If successful, the initiative could position the state as a premier destination for heritage tourism, attracting travelers from India and around the world.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, stated here that UP has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states in the tourism sector in recent years. In 2023, the state welcomed over 48 crore tourists, with destinations like Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and Prayagraj being the most popular attractions.

He emphasized the immense potential for heritage tourism in state which boasts a large number of forts, palaces, and mansions. By revitalizing and promoting these heritage sites, the state can attract even more tourists. Following the example of leading states like Rajasthan and Gujarat in heritage tourism, the state tourism is gearing up to make similar advancements in the state. It plans to transform its forts, palaces, and mansions into heritage hotels, wedding destinations, wellness centers, resorts, and cultural hubs while preserving their original architecture, features, and historical essence.

Under this initiative, the Tourism Department has recently leased six properties—Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, Baruasagar Fort in Jhansi, Chattar Manzil in Lucknow, Barsana Mahal in Mathura, Shukla Talab in Kanpur Dehat, and Roshan-ud-Daula in Lucknow- on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. MOUs for these properties will be signed during the Heritage Conclave. Additionally, the department is preparing to develop other properties on a similar PPP model. The Tourism Minister further stated that the government also aims to develop and repurpose numerous properties owned by royal families across the state.