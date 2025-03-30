Sharpshooter of Mukhtar Ansari gang killed in encounter in Jamshedpur

In a combined operation, the Uttar Pradesh STF and Jharkhand police shot dead a sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari gang in an encounter in Jamshedpur late on Saturday night.

The UP police had announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh on shooter Anuj Kanaujia, who was killed in an encounter with the STF, ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said here on Sunday.

The ADG said that 25 rounds were exchanged during the encounter, and the criminal even threw a bomb at the police. STF DSP Dharmesh Kumar Shahi was injured after being shot in his left shoulder. He was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur.

Two days ago, Mau Police declared a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh on 36-year-old Anuj Kanaujia. He had committed four murders, and 23 cases, including those of murder and robbery, were registered against him.

ADG Amitabh Yash said the STF had received specific information two days ago that Anuj Kanaujia was hiding in Jamshedpur. Following this tip-off, the UP STF contacted the Jharkhand Police.

“At 10.30 pm on Saturday, the police laid a siege to Anuj’s hideout in the Chhota Govindpur area in Jamshedpur. On realising that he had been surrounded, Anuj opened fire on the police but was killed in retaliatory firing. Anuj’s brother-in-law had given him shelter and also maintained his office at home, the ADG said.