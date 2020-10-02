Amid nationwide outrage over the gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that his government was “committed to the safety, security and development of all mothers and sisters”.

Not only the Hathras, Balrampur, Azamgarh and Bhadohi rape cases are also under scanner of the people sending the Yogi government at the back foot.

In a tweet in Hindi, CM said, “Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such punishment that will set an example for the future. The govt of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our commitment and promise.”

A day after the Congress leaders were and their leader Rahul Gandhi was manhandled and pushed while on his way to Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim, today, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has met the same fate as he was pushed to the ground in a confrontation with police.

He and three other party leaders tried to enter the village to meet the family of the 20-year-old Dalit girl who died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital two weeks after being gang raped by a group of four upper-class men.

The incident has been recorded in a video in which a man in a white shirt and a helmet, who is reported to be UP Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena, has shoved Derek O’Brien and grabbed MP Pratima Mandal by the shoulders to prevent her from walking to the village.

Earlier, TMC MPs Pratima Mandala and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and ex-MP Mamata Thakur urged the policemen with folded hands to let them enter the village. Derek O’Brien could be seen requesting the authorities to atleast let the women enter the village.

Taking it to Twitter, Derek O’Brien said, International day of non-violence A brave reporter shot video of @AITCofficial MP Pratima Mondal (SC) here at Hathras 1km from victim’s home.We r here on a peaceful mission to pay condolences to the grieving family. Lady MP was MANHANDLED by UP SDM.”