UP govt to provide free e-carts to elderly, disabled, pregnant women for Ram Lalla darshan

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees visiting Ayodhya, the Yogi government has made extensive preparations to operate e-carts for transporting pilgrims to the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla.

These e-carts or golf carts will be free for the elderly, divyangs and pregnant women.

To execute this significant initiative, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has called upon private industrial houses to contribute. Efforts are underway to encourage these private industrial houses to provide this service in Ayodhya through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, thereby providing relief to the pilgrims.

According to ADA Vice-Chairman Vishal Singh here on Thursday, a large number of devotees, including the elderly, divyangs, and pregnant women, are expected to visit Ayodhya for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla after the consecration ceremony.

For devotees arriving in Ayodhya with their vehicles, the facility of e-carts will be available at the parking area. Through these e-carts, devotees can visit Hanuman Garhi and other religious sites in the vicinity apart from the darshan of Ram temple.

e-carts will take the people requiring it to wheelchairs, which will also be provided free of charge for the elderly, divyangs, and pregnant women. The objective is to enable as many devotees as possible to have a darshan within a short timeframe, Singh said.

He informed that, “We have sent a proposal to corporate houses for contribution to provide e-cart or golf cart service here. These corporate houses have previously expressed their desire to serve in Ayodhya through their CSR funds. After obtaining their approval, the plan will be implemented on a large scale.”

ADA’s facility management partner, Kavach Global Konnects Pvt Ltd, is playing a crucial role in this area. Kavach Global Director Takshe Raval said through the tender process, they have secured various locations within the Ayodhya Development Authority. At these locations, efforts were being made to provide devotees with better facilities. As part of this plan, the intention is to offer devotees the convenience of 12-seater and 18-seater e-carts from these locations, facilitating their visits to various religious sites in Ayodhya. Major donations for this initiative have been received from companies including ONGC, IOC, and Tata.

He further stated that in the initial phase, they plan to deploy 650 e-carts from January to March.

ADA Vice-Chairman Vishal Singh has prepared the Hyperloop model for the connectivity of the entire Ayodhya which includes this project also. In the near future, a restriction will be imposed on 4-wheelers on the Ram Path, making e-carts the sole means for people to experience darshan.

The ownership of these e-carts will remain with ADA, and they will be operated from various locations. According to available information, the proposal given to corporate houses by the ADA including maintenance of e-carts or golf carts, their monitoring, parking and driver selection