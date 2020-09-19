An Uttar Pradesh policeman has been suspended and a probe in on against him for beating up and misbehaving with a physically handicapped man in Kannauj.

The incident has been captured in a video and is taking rounds on social media.

In the video, the police constable is seen slapping the differently-abled man at the back of the head and pushing him to the ground at a police station in Kannauj.

As per the reports, the victim drives an e-rickshaw and he told that constable abused and assaulted him for picking up passengers by the side of a road.

However, the constable claimed that the differently-abled man misbehaved when he was asked to move to the side of the road to pick up passengers.

He further accused the rickshaw puller of abusing him.

In the video, a lady who is looking to be the victim’s wife was also seen requesting the policemen to spare her husband.

On the incident, Kannauj district’s Superintendent of police, Amarendra Pratap Singh, said the constable has been removed from duty and an enquiry has been ordered over the incident.

He further added that police officers are trained to control themselves and not misbehave with the public even if there is a provocation.

Later in the night, the Kannauj Police’s Twitter handle had announced the suspension on the constable.

“Strict action was taken by the accused following the report of Inspector Saurikh, in charge of the police station where the unfortunate incident to the person with a disability took place. The accused of abusing Divyang (differently-abled person) was suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered against him,” the Kannauj police tweeted.