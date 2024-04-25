Lok Sabha elections: Akhilesh Yadav files nominations from Kannauj

On the last day of nomination for the fourth phase of elections, to be held on May 13, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination for Kannauj parliamentary seat at 12 noon on Thursday.

He filed his nominations in four sets.

SP general secretary Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, party district president Kalim Khan, former MLA Kalyan Singh Dohra and party’s state secretary Akash Shakya were present as proposers for Akhilesh.

There is tremendous enthusiasm among party workers regarding his nomination.

It was decided on Wednesday evening that SP’s candidate from here would be Akhilesh Yadav. Before him, Tej Pratap Yadav was made the candidate from here.

In fact, two days ago, Akhilesh’ nephew Tej Pratap Yadav was declared the candidate from Kannauj. There was resentment among the workers regarding this, and the matter reached the party high command. Since Tuesday evening itself, it was considered certain that now, Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from here.

Kannauj is an old constituency for Akhilesh as he had entered politics by winning this Lok Sabha seat in 2000. He won the seat again in 2002 and 2009 and later in 2012 bypolls and in 2014, his wife Dimple Yadav won the seat.