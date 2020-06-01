With the Centre’s three-phase unlock plan — that will restrict curbs to containment zones — kicking in from today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that barber shops and salons will be allowed to reopen apart from whatever was permitted till now. However, spas will remain closed.

The chief minister also announced that all shops will be allowed to open from now on. So far, Delhi had been following odd-even rule for shops in markets.

Also, the state government has decided to lift restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles.

In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. Autos and e-rickshaws were allowed to carry only one passenger at a time while two passengers apart from the driver were allowed in cars.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, announced sealing of Delhi borders for one week, barring essential services.

Kejriwal said that a decision will be taken on the same after one week as per suggestions from the citizens.

“With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of people from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?” the chief minister asked seeking suggestions from the people by Friday 5 pm.

According to the Chief Minister, Delhi had 9,500 beds for COVID-19 patients. “I can guarantee, as your Chief Minister, there will be a bed if you or someone in your family is infected,” he said.

“Delhi hospitals should be reserved for people of Delhi. At the same time, Delhi belongs to the country, how can it refuse to treat anyone?” he asked.

Last Monday, Kejriwal had informed that 117 private hospitals have been asked to reserve 20 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients.

CM Kejriwal had on Saturday said that the national capital “cannot have a permanent lockdown”, even as he admitted that the city has been witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases.

“We agree that the city has seen a huge spike in the number of Coronavirus cases. But we should not panic. The situation in Delhi would be worrying for me in two scenarios – if the number of deaths increase and if there’s a shortage of hospital beds,” the Chief Minister had said.

“A permanent lockdown is no solution. We have to move on with all the precautions,” Kejriwal added.

Although he termed the rising number of infections as a matter of concern, Kejriwal assured that the government is “fully prepared” and “four steps ahead” of the Coronavirus.

Delhi has so far recorded 19,844 cases and 473 deaths.