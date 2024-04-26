Kejriwal govt running on an arbitrary, unconstitutional system: Sachdeva

Stepping up his attack, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of running on an arbitrary and unconstitutional system.

He also claimed that over 3,000 files relating to developmental and administrative measures are pending with the Chief Minister and ministers, leading to a standstill in both development and administration works.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi BJP chief said, “The Arvind Kejriwal government operates in an arbitrary and unconstitutional manner. It is often said that the Kejriwal government is more focused on propaganda than administration, a notion proven true by the revelation of over 3,000 pending files.”

Advertisement

Attacking Kejriwal, he said, “Everyone knows that the Chief Minister has an authoritarian personality. He avoids taking responsibility for any department. The fact that 420 administrative files are pending with him shows how careless he is. Keeping so many files pending is a betrayal of the public’s trust.”

Sachdeva further said, “The Kejriwal government is not only authoritarian and deceitful but also insensitive in nature. The Delhi government has left files relating to the implementation of the life-saving Ayushman Bharat scheme for the poor pending. Besides, it has also kept files relating to the reconstitution of the Senior Citizens Council and Women’s Commission pending.”

The extent to which the Kejriwal government is complicit in corruption and malpractice is evidenced by the fact that it has also kept files related to increasing the powers of Lokayukta and Deputy Lokayukta pending for two years, he alleged.

“It is shameful that files related to Delhi’s water policy have been pending for 7 years. Similarly, the government has kept files related to the reorganisation of the Delhi Flood Control Board pending,” Sachdeva said.

He also alleged that the government has left files related to development funds for villages in Delhi pending since 2018, and files related to the development of unauthorised colonies have been pending with ministers for more than two years.

Talking about the Yamuna, Sachdeva said, “Cleaning the Yamuna in Delhi is a major issue for which STP construction is extremely necessary, but files related to STP construction by the Delhi Jal Board have been pending since 2015 and 2018.”

He alleged that the Delhi government has also left files related to the welfare and education reforms of Delhi University teachers, as well as electricity reforms, sports, trade, and heritage protection, pending.