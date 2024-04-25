AAP completely lost touch with people, claims Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva on Thursday asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has completely lost touch with the people and even volunteers associated with the party are distancing themselves.

“After Arvind Kejriwal’s involvement in the liquor scam corruption, AAP has completely lost touch with the people of Delhi. The support for the AAP has completely waned, and even volunteers associated with the party are distancing themselves from it,” he said here.

The Delhi BJP chief further said, “In such a situation, the AAP is trying to save its political existence by portraying Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest for corruption as a political martyrdom, but now, not only Delhi but also the people of all those 21 seats in the country where they are contesting elections, have decided to reject the AAP.”

He alleged that not just Delhi, the people of Punjab are distressed by the development stagnation and rapid corruption under the AAP’s rule.

“No matter how many pamphlets the AAP distributes or songs they play, the public will not support them anymore, and they will suffer a severe defeat in the Lok Sabha elections,” added Sachdeva.

Last month, Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a liquor policy case. At present, he is in judicial custody till May 7.