Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Thursday, four days after he was re-admitted for a regular check-up after recovering from COVID-19.

The Home Minister was admitted to AIIMS for a complete medical check-up after he recently recovered from COVID-19. The pandemic has affected over 51 lakh people in the country as of Thursday.

The BJP leader had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and was admitted to Medanta in Gurgaon, a private hospital. He was discharged on August 14 after making a full recovery.

However, the 55-year-old leader was rushed to AIIMS on August 17 for ‘post-COVID-19 care’ and was discharged on 30 August after making a full recovery.

The premier hospital, on September 12, put out a statement after the Union Minister was admitted which said, “As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days.”

It is speculated that Shah may attend the remaining Monsoon Session of the parliament that began on Monday.

With 97,894 new cases being reported on Thursday, India recorded its biggest single-day surge of COVID-19 patients even as the tally has gone past 51 lakh, including over 83,000 deaths.