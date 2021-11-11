UNICEF calls for safe reopening of schools on Children’s Day

Following a dip in coronavirus cases in India and schools gradually opening, UNICEF has called for prioritizing safe reopening of schools. As the world commemorates 32 years of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on 20 November, on this World Children’s Day (WCD), UNICEF India will put the spotlight on prioritizing safe reopening of schools and learning recovery.

The theme for this year’s WCD is to help children recover from interruptions and learning losses experienced through the pandemic in the last two years. UNICEF India along with its partners have lined up a series of events between 14 November and 20 November 2021– both in the virtual and physical spaces – to bring light to this issue.

This will be starting from 14 November till 20 November at Saket, New Delhi. UNICEF is planning to install a pandemic classroom that will highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s education, learning and well-being.

The installation puts a spotlight on the need to urgently re-open schools safely to avert a lost generation and make up for what children have missed out – from learning to social interaction and more.

UNICEF will release findings of The Changing Childhood Project- a landmark poll by UNICEF and Gallup that asked multiple generations for their views on the world and what it is like to be a child today. For the project, more than 21,000 people between 15-24 years old and 40 years old and up were surveyed in 21 countries, including India.

Between November 19-20, Iconic buildings and historic monuments will go #GoBlue- Monuments across the country – from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, North and South Block, and Qutub Minar in New Delhi, and other historical buildings, landmarks and iconic government buildings across India – will be lit up in blue lights on 19-20 November, signifying the nation-wide celebration of child rights and to put the spotlight on Learning Recovery.