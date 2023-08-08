UDF names Chandy Ooommen candidate for Puthuppally bypoll

The Congress-led UDF has named former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen its candidate for the Puthuppally by-election scheduled to be held on 5 September.

KPCC president K Sudhakran has announced the candidature of Chandy Oommen in New Delhi, hours after the Election Commission announced that the bypoll to the Kerala Assembly from Puthuppally and five other constituencies in other states would be held on 5 September.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy on 18 July.

On receiving news of his candidature, Oommen said, “I am grateful to the party that has chosen me for this responsibility. This is a huge challenge for me.”

He further said, “I know that people of Puthuppally still remember my Appa. But this will also be a political fight against the LDF government in the state that has failed in every sector,” Chandy Oommen said.

Oommen Chandy was an MLA for a record 53 years who won from Puthuppally constituency in every single Assembly election since 1970.

“We will fight the elections ideologically and politically. Like the Thrikkakara bypoll, all UDF leaders will work together as a team and will ensure a big victory for the UDF,” Opposition leader VD Satheesan said.

CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said that LDF is prepared to face the election. “Not sympathy factor, politics will turn crucial,” he said.