LDF convenor denies connections with BJP, alleges Congress conspiracy

Senior CPI-M leader and LDF convenor EP Jayarajan, who is accused of cozying up with BJP leaders with an intent to join the saffron party, said the controversy surrounding his alleged hobnobbing with the BJP was orchestrated by the Congress and the BJP.

Addressing the media in Kannur on Sunday, Jayarajan said the accusations against him were part of a calculated conspiracy hatched by the Congress and the BJP. He said he gave an explanation for his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on the day of the election because Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s name was dragged into the controversy.

“Failure to clarify could have led to speculations that the allegations were true. Hence, I chose to speak out,” he said.

He blamed the media for its complicity in spreading rumours without conducting a thorough investigation. Jayarajan questioned how the media could report such news and accused them of not fulfilling their primary function or conducting proper research.

The LDF convenor denied any connection with BJP leader Sobha Surendran. “I haven’t met BJP leader Sobha Surendran either in Thrissur or in Delhi,” he said.