Congress apprehensive of low voter turnout denting Rahul’s prospects in Wayanad

Congress leaders in Kerala are worried about Rahul Gandhi’s performance in the Wayanad Lok Sabha elections in the wake of low voter turnout in the constituency on Friday.

They are apprehensive that a drop in the polling might be reflected in the vote share of their leader.

Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with a margin of 4,31,770 votes in 2019. This time around, CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP state president K Surendran are pitted against Rahul in the constituency.

Advertisement

The Congress expects Rahul Gandhi to win the seat with a big margin. But with the sharp fall in the polling percentage in Wayanad could dent Rahul Gandhi’s vote tally.

The voter turnout in Wayanad in 2019 was 80.33 percent while this time, it decreased by 7 per cent to 73.48. The polling showed a huge decline in UDF centers. Questions are being raised as to whether the Rahul factor of 2019 was absent this time or whether the flag controversy reflected in the voter turnout in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) pockets.