UDF, LDF tenures in Kerala known for corruption, scams: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress-led UDF and the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala for “corruption and scams” and expressed confidence that the southern state will play a role in BJP’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He was addressing a BJP ‘Shaktikendra Incharges Sammelan’ in Kochi, Kerala, after inaugurating three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi.

The Prime Minister said that positive outcomes of BJP’s transparent policies are clearly visible as the party took steps for the welfare of the poor, women, youth and farmers.

Advertisement

In the last nine years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty, he said, while for five decades, the Congress only gave slogans of poverty alleviation. This proves that the direction chosen by the BJP for Developed India was right, he said.

Mr Modi said despite adverse conditions, party workers have kept the BJP’s flag flying in every corner of the State. “I bow before generations of party workers who have remained committed to the party, its ideology and patriotism in spite of political violence and adverse conditions,” he said.

The BJP is a party which represents every section of the society, he said, and has a track record for speedy progress, and a clear vision for the future. In a few months, people will elect a new Government at the Centre.

The party workers must educate voters that till 10 years ago there was a weak and unstable Government in the country, and there were frequent terrorist attacks. This directly affected the flow of foreign investment in the country and the morale of Indian workers abroad, he said.

“We have to tell the voters that tenures of the UDF and LDF were full of scams and scandals. Today, the world sees India as a Vishwa Mitra. In the whole world, the glory of India and Indians has reached great heights,” he said.

This is confirmed by India’s deeply warm relations with Gulf countries, the Prime Minister said. Opportunities for Indians have increased in the Gulf and they are also assured of their security, he said.

The Prime Minister said the BJP gives highest priority to welfare of the poor. The government started a scheme to provide free food grains to the poor and extended it by five years. “We have provided the facility for free medical treatment, pucca houses, free gas connections and these have provided much relief in the lives of the poor,” he said.

Mr Modi said the BJP Government was not only working to raise the incomes of the poor but helping them make savings on essential expenditure. Its scheme for free treatment up to expenditure of Rs 5 lakh for everyone has made people save Rs 1 lakh crore. Eighty per cent discount at Jan Aushadhi medicine shops has made people save another Rs 25,000 crores.

The BJP Government raised income tax exemption limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, and as a result tax payers have saved Rs 2.50 lakh crore, he said. The BJP government made mobile data cheaper. Had it been the same as 10 years ago, the mobile data expenditure of users would have been at least Rs 5000 per month today. Every mobile user saves Rs 4000 to Rs 4500 per month at present, he said.

“As elections come closer, I am certain that Kerala is going to play a role in BJP’s win,” he said. Mr Modi asked party workers to concentrate on every election booth in the State and if party wins at booth level, its victory in Kerala would be easy.