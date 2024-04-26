More leaders from LDF and UDF will join BJP after June 4: Kerala chief

After BJP leader Sobha Surendran made a serious revelation against CPI-M leader and LDF convener EP Jayarajan, BJP’s Kerala President K Surendran claimed that more leaders would join the BJP after June 4 and that there would be unexpected names in the list.

Speaking to media persons in Kalpetta, Surendran said negotiations are underway with many unsatisfied leaders on both fronts, the UDF and the LDF regarding their entry into the BJP.

Shobha Surendran revealed that EP Jayarajan had held discussions with her and other party leaders on joining the BJP.

Negotiations regarding Jayarajan’s entry into the BJP had been almost completed, she said and added that Chief Minister Vijayan is aware why Jayarajan has withdrawn from his attempt to join the saffron party.

Sobha also said the flight tickets for her journey were sent to her by Dallal Nandakumar. She also produced the copy of Kochi-Coimbatore and Coimbatore-Delhi flight ticket, said to have been sent by Nandakumar to her.

Responding to the allegation against Jayarajan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said people will understand the false propaganda against LDF.

Speaking to media persons in Kannur on Friday, CM Vijayan said there was nothing scandalous in EPJayarajan meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar or any other rival politician. But it should not have been in the presence of a dubious middleman whose sole concern was making money by hook or crook, he said.

He said Jayarajan is a victim of an election-eve plot to discredit the LDF and the CPI-M. “Lots of money and few mediapersons are involved in it. The party viewed the matter seriously,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

“Everyone knows Jayarajan’s nature. He maintains friendship with everyone. But there is an old saying: If Lord Shiva joins a sinner, he would also become a sinner,” he added

Earlier, EP Jayarajan on Friday told reporters in Kannur that he had briefly met Prakash Javadekar, the BJP Kerala in-charge, at his son’s flat in Thiruvananthapuram.