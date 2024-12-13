Udan Yatri Cafe scheme offers affordable refreshments at airports

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday announced ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ (air passenger cafe) scheme for providing affordable refreshments at airports while creating employment opportunities in the country.

He said a pilot project in this regard will be launched at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on December 21 as part of its centenary celebrations and the eighth anniversary of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. The initiative will later be implemented across the country.

“Passengers traveling under the UDAN scheme will benefit from the new Udaan Yatri Cafe. It is designed to cater specifically to these passengers, offering refreshments like tea, coffee, snacks, and water at affordable prices,” the minister said at a press conference.

He said the government is working towards making the air passenger experience more cost-effective and inclusive.

Initially, the scheme will be available at airports operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and will later be taken to other airports in the country.

Naidu noted that the kiosks are also set to create employment opportunities at airports.

“Kiosks will be set up in the departure area of Kolkata Airport as part of the initiative, which will later be expanded to other airports managed by the Airports Authority of India. The aim is to make air travel more inclusive and accessible while addressing the growing concerns about overpriced food and beverages at airports,” he added.

The minister also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage through airport architecture. He emphasized that efforts are underway to make airports more inclusive as the aviation sector in India experiences rapid growth and increased employment opportunities.

“We will host three months of celebrations so that the entire city of Kolkata and Bengal can join in the festivities. On December 21, we will commemorate the occasion by releasing a special stamp and coin to honor 100 years of the airport,” he said.