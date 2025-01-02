Dense fog disrupts flights at Bagdogra

Bagdogra Airport faced temporary disruptions today as dense fog forced the diversion of five flights—four Indigo and one SpiceJet—to alternative airports. The first flight managed to land at Bagdogra at 11.44 a.m. once visibility improved.

Airport authorities confirmed that no passengers faced inconvenience, thanks to proactive capacity-building measures by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Despite the diversions, no flights were cancelled, and all diverted flights subsequently landed and departed from Bagdogra without further delays.

Officials lauded the efficiency of contingency plans and urged travellers to stay updated on flight schedules as winter fog continues to affect the region.

