Over 20 flights receive bomb threats

Over 20 aircraft of various airlines received bomb threats on Friday afternoon, the Civil Aviation sources said.

The incidents add to a recent rise in such threats, disrupting operations on both domestic and international routes as authorities and airlines scramble to ensure passenger safety amidst these recurring security alerts.

In the wake of one such alerts received today for the IndiGo flights, Indigo issued a statement and said, “In line with our strict safety protocols, all necessary precautions are being taken, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and appreciate their understanding during this time.”

Advertisement

The flights that received security threats include flight 6E 87, operating from Kozhikode to Dammam. Upon landing, the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay and all customers were safely disembarked.

“At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remain paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding,” said IndiGo in a statement.

On Thursday as well, a total of 20 domestic and international flights of IndiGo Airlines received a fresh security-related warning.

The past week saw Indian airlines receiving over 100 hoax bomb threats resulting in inconvenience to passengers and monetary loss to the airlines.

Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to all states regarding the establishment of a Special Wing of Cyber Commandos