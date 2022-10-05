Two school going girl allegedly kidnapped for rape

An incident of kidnapping and attempt to rape of two minor girls has come to fore in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area. However, before the accused could succeed in fulfilling his evil desire, both the victims somehow managed to escape from his clutches and informed their parents.

Later, on the complaint, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Neb Sarai police station and search for the accused is on.

According to a police source, both the victims, aged about 8 years, are residents of the Neb Sarai area. They are the students of class 4 in the local MCD school. The incident is said to be on Monday, when both of them were returning to their house from tuition classes.

On their way home, the accused Amit, 24 met them and enticed them with a 10 rupee note, while trying to convince them to accompany him. He took both of them to his room, situated on the first floor of a house and attempted to rape them.

However, both the victims somehow managed to open the window of the room and screamed for help. Scared of getting caught, the accused fled the spot leaving both the victims behind.

Meanwhile, when both the victims came down from the first floor, the mother of the accused allegedly started screaming at them, accusing them of entering her house without permission.

Both of them reached their house and informed their parents about the incident. The police are investigating the matter and search for the accused is on.