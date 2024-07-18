Two members of cartel making sheets for counterfeit notes arrested

A team of Special Cell, Northern Range on Thursday arrested two members of an interstate cartel manufacturing paper sheets used in printing counterfeit notes.

The police had recovered fake Currency Notes having face value of 2,88,500 rupees, all in the denomination of 500 rupee notes.

Additionally the material and equipment required for manufacturing such sheets were also seized by the police.

The both accused were identified as Sunil and Sunil alias Anil, both belonging to Haryana.

According to the cops, secret information was received about a cartel operating the distribution of counterfeit currency notes would be coming to Rohini Sector 35, for delivering the consignment.

Based on this information a trap was laid by the police party and both the accused were apprehended. Subsequently a case under the BNS was filed at the Special Cell Police station.

The police further revealed that one of the accused Sunil was working in distributing Fake currency notes for the last 10 years and he was arrested by Haryana Police in 2015 and was sentenced for Two years in Tihar Jail.

The other accused Sunil alias Anil is also a hardcore criminal having six cases registered against him, added Police.

Furthermore the cops added that both met in Tihar jail and after getting bail in 2022, they joined hands together for manufacturing and circulating counterfeit money.

The model of their cartel includes taking advantage of the gullible and unsuspecting nature of local vendors especially in weekly markets.

They used to select densely populated areas and in such localities, the currency notes either do not end up with the banking system or pass through various hands before they finally end up with the banking system for which chances are very low to trace origin of such money.