Two hybrid terrorists arrested in Kashmir

J&K Police and Army in joint operations on Sunday arrested two-hybrid terrorists along with arms and ammunition from Srinagar and Kulgam districts.

Police said that on a specific input, Srinagar Police and Army’s 50 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist, Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam from Nowgam, Srinagar. Incriminating material, including Pistol and live ammunition, was recovered from him. The case has been registered under the relevant sections.

In a separate statement, police said that on specific information, Kulgam Police along with 34 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist of LeT identified as Yamin Yousuf Bhat resident of Gadihama.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested hybrid terrorist was in contact with Pakistan as well as local militants of LeT and was tasked to execute terror incidents. He was also involved in providing shelter, logistics, and other support to the terrorists including transporting arms, ammunition, and explosive material in district Kulgam.

The police spokesman further stated that It is pertinent to mention that his arrest is an achievement for Police as the said terrorist was well aware of the topography of the district and it was easy for him to choose soft targets.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 51 rounds of 9mm, and 2 hand grenades were recovered from his possession, he said.