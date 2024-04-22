Emraan Hashmi captivates Kashmir in ‘Ground Zero’ shoot

Emraan Hashmi is currently in the heart of Kashmir, shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ground Zero’, and the excitement among fans is palpable. In recent videos and images circulating online, a throng of admirers in Baramulla can be seen cheering for the actor as he appears in his Indian army uniform, embodying his character with conviction.

Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, whose previous works include acclaimed Marathi films like ‘Ajinkya’ and ‘Bucket List’, ‘Ground Zero’ casts Emraan Hashmi in the role of an Indian army officer. The film is being produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, helmed by the dynamic duo Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the shoot, memories of a past incident resurfaced when reports of Emraan Hashmi sustaining injuries in a stone-pelting incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir, circulated on social media in 2022. Concerned fans flooded social platforms with well-wishes, but Emraan took to his own page to dispel the rumors, affirming the warmth and hospitality he experienced from the people of Kashmir.

Advertisement

Alongside Emraan, ‘Ground Zero’ features talented actors like Sai Tamhankar and Mukesh Tiwari, promising a compelling cinematic experience. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi is also gearing up for his Telugu film debut in ‘They Call Him OG’, sharing the screen with Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. Scheduled for release this September, the anticipation for his entry into Telugu cinema is building up.

Adding another feather to his cap, Emraan recently made a memorable guest appearance in the historical thriller drama ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. With his diverse roles and versatile performances, Emraan Hashmi continues to captivate audiences across genres, leaving a lasting impact on the silver screen.

As the cameras roll in Kashmir for ‘Ground Zero’, Emraan Hashmi’s dedication to his craft and the cinematic magic being woven behind the scenes promise an unforgettable cinematic journey, eagerly awaited by fans and movie buffs alike.