Tomatoes more costly than mangoes, even apples at some places in India

When you affectionately refer to someone as the “apple of your eye,” it might be time to reconsider that metaphor, as tomatoes have surpassed apples in terms of price in many parts of India.

Tomatoes have become pricier than mangoes almost across the country and at some places like Shimla even apples, causing a stir among consumers. With skyrocketing tomato prices across the country, some metropolitan areas are feeling the pinch more than others, leading to a widespread discussion on supply chain management and inflation.

In New Delhi, Priyanka Singh had an atypical shopping experience when she visited the nearby market only to find tomatoes priced at a steep Rs 155 per kilogram. Living in Vasant Vihar, she expressed the need to explore alternative options as the current rates exceed her budget.

Similar sentiments are echoed by Mona Wadekar in Mumbai, who recently purchased tomatoes for Rs 160 per kilogram in a local market in Goregaon. Adding to her frustration, she also had to pay Rs 20 for a single lemon and a hefty Rs 350 for ginger.

Relatively a luxury, mangoes are cheaper at Rs 80 a kg in Chandigarh where tomatoes are priced Rs 160 per kg. In Ambala too, mangoes are priced between Rs 80 and 100 per kg while tomatoes are being sold for Rs 160.

While the government claims that the surge in tomato prices is a seasonal occurrence and prices typically remain high during this time, consumers remain skeptical. They hope for a price cool-down within the next two weeks, with expectations of a return to normalcy in about a month.

The situation is not limited to specific regions. In Chennai, tomatoes are priced at Rs 117 per kilogram, while in Siliguri and several towns along the Nepal-India border, they are being sold at Rs 160 per kilogram. To address the issue, the MK Stalin government has introduced tomato sales through 82 fair price shops in Chennai, offering the vegetable at a subsidized rate of ₹60 per kilogram. The initiative may be extended to other parts of the state if necessary, according to TN Minister for Cooperatives, KR Periyakaruppan.

With fluctuating prices nationwide, the average retail cost of tomatoes currently stands at Rs 84 per kilogram, with a modal price of Rs 100 per kilogram. Priya Gill, a resident of Bengaluru, shares the frustration of many consumers, having witnessed the price rise from Rs 30 per kilogram to Rs 50 per kilogram and now reaching Rs 100 per kilogram. Despite feeling helpless, Gill finds it difficult to avoid buying tomatoes altogether.

Media reports highlight the steep price of tomatoes in Visakhapatnam, where they are being sold at ₹160 per kilogram, further adding to the concerns of consumers across the country.