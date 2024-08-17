Today the perception about UP has changed: Yogi in Ambedkarnagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the perception about Uttar Pradesh has changed.

“Earlier this state was a black spot of the country, known for mafias. But now UP has turned into a role model of the country. Today UP has become the second largest economy of the country,” CM claimed.

He also claimed Ambedkar Nagar is now moving towards development after being free from mafia rule.

” Industries are being set up here and the youths are getting employment,” he said.

Addressing the employment and loan fair organized at Dev Indravati Mahavidyalaya, Katehari, the CM , this district has already been freed from criminals and whatever is left will also be found rolling somewhere.

This will be the second programme of CM in Katehari in the past 10 days, where assembly by- elections would be held soon.

Announcing the construction of a sports stadium for Katehri, he said that this district will not lag behind in the race of development. The benefits of the development taking place in Ayodhya will be available here also. Referring to the construction of two industrial corridors in the district, he said that this will give freedom to the youth from going out for employment.

The CM said that his visit today is for direct communication with the youth. In this, along with getting the benefit of 5100 tablets being distrubuted among the students, 46 companies will complete the process throughout the day and provide employment to 21000 youth.

Along with this, loans up to Rs 250 crore will also be given by this evening, he amnounced.

Referring to the rapid development taking place in the state, he enumerated the benefits to the youth from it. He said that the investment proposals received recently have provided employment to over 1.35 crore youths in the state.

Telling the youth about police recruitment in the coming days, he said that earlier during such recruitment, uncle and nephew used to set out for recovery. After attacking SP, he said that now if anyone makes any mistake in the examination, we will confiscate his entire property. We are providing security, respect and employment to the youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving wings to the dreams of the youth. Our youth is the present and future of India, he said.