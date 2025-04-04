Friday prayers pass off peacefully in UP

The first Friday prayers (Jume ki Namaz) after the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by Parliament passed off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security.

Several Mulsim organisations and political parties had announced on Friday to protest the approval of the Waqf Bill, but no big protest could take place anywhere in the state due to tight security arrangements.

Though large crowds gathered outside mosques, the situation remained normal. Namaz was offered in Old Lucknow and at Bada Imambara amid tight security.

In Lucknow, several political leaders, including SP leader Sumaira Rana, the daughter of the late poet Munmawar Rana, were placed under house arrest.

DGP Prashant Kumar said police carried out flag marches in all 75 districts. Dargahs and mosques were monitored by drones in Lucknow and other places.

During namaz at Sambhal Jama Masjid, three people from Delhi reached outside the mosque to perform havan. The police detained them.

SP Krishna Bishnoi said, “Action will be taken against these people for trying to disturb peace.”

Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Bablu Kumar said the administration had made arrangements for peaceful Friday prayers.

In Lucknow, 10 companies of PAC and one company of RAF were deployed for security. He claimed that the Friday prayers passed off peacefully.

According to a report from Varanasi, Gyanvapi advocate SM Yasin said, “The new Waqf Bill will weaken the Places of Worship Act. Apart from Muslims, the places of worship of other religions are also on government lands, parks, and roads. The rules should be equal for all.”