Waqf Amendment Bill essential for Muslim welfare: UP Minister

With the Waqf Amendment Bill set to be adopted by Parliament, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minorities Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari has asserted that the legislation is crucial for safeguarding the interests of the Muslim community.

“After this amendment, Waqf properties will no longer be misused. The Modi government firmly believes that Waqf properties should be utilized for the welfare of the Muslim community,” he told media persons here on Thursday.

He emphasized that charitable hospitals, schools, and stadiums should be established on Waqf properties to provide education and healthcare facilities to underprivileged Pasmanda Muslims, enabling them to progress.

The minister stated that the Waqf Bill mandates audits and proper management of Waqf properties, which will enhance the income of the Waqf Board and directly contribute to the welfare of the Muslim society.

He accused opponents of the bill of illegally occupying Waqf properties.

“The Modi government is working with complete sincerity for the upliftment of Muslims—whether by modernizing madrasa education, abolishing triple talaq for Muslim women, or improving infrastructure in minority-dominated areas. The government has achieved success on every front,” he claimed.

Danish Azad Ansari further remarked that the Waqf Amendment Bill should have been introduced long ago, but Congress and other opposition parties consistently obstructed it. He urged the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress to support the Bill if they genuinely care for Muslims instead of opposing it.