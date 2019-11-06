Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed an application filed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking clarification of the high court’s November 3 order on the clash between police and lawyers in Tis Hazari Court.

The court declined to give any clarification or modification of its order passed on Sunday with regard to the Tis Hazari clash saying its order was self-explanatory.

It said that its order directing no coercive action against any lawyer on the basis of two FIRs lodged with regard to the Saturday clash was meant for that incident only.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in an application to the HC, sought a modification of November 3 order for no coercive action against lawyers, stating that it be not applicable to subsequent incidents.

Following this, the high court had on Tuesday issued notices to the Bar Council of India and other Bar Associations.

The High Court also remarked that the judicial inquiry panel, which was set up to look into the Tis Hazari clash, will continue to function without any influence of the observation made by itself.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

On the court’s order, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed on Monday and Special Commissioner RS Krishnaiya was given the additional charge.

The high court also dismissed another application of Delhi Police seeking permission to lodge an FIR against lawyers in the Saket District Court incident.

Incidents of attacks on police personnel by advocates have been reported after the scuffle at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

It was widely reported and shared on social media of an incident where some Saket lawyers harassed and slapped policemen on bike.

Meanwhile, lower courts in Delhi remained shut on Wednesday as the lawyers’ protest entered 4th day. Advocates barricaded court premises and did not allow litigants inside.

The shutdowns were reported from the Patiala House Court as well as the courts in Rohini and Saket.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has announced that it will withdraw its strike and resume work from Thursday but demanded action against cops involved in the scuffle at Tis Hazari court. It also promised action against lawyers found guilty in the clashes.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident, which escalated after an argument over parking. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.