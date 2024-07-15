Tihar Jail authorities refute AAP claim that Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg weight

The Tihar Jail administration refuted the AAP’s claim that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg weight in jail terming it false information.

However, the Tihar administration conceded a decrease in the weight of the accused from 63.5 kg on the day of his surrender on 2nd June to 61.5 kg at present attributing it to food or low-calorie intake.

Superintendent of Central Jail No.2 of Tihar, in a note to the Deputy Secretary Home of GNCTD wrote, “The weight of the accused Arvind Kejriwal was measured at 65 kg on the day of his admission in Central Jail No 02 on 1st April. The UTP (under trial prisoner) was released on interim bail on 10th May vide order 9th May of the Supreme Court and his weight was 64 Kg. On the day of his surrender on 2nd June, the accused weighed 63.5 Kg and at present his weight is 61.5 kg.”

As per the report of the senior medical officer, the loss of weight could be due to the consumption of less quantity of food or low-calorie intake, the official said.

“The accused is under supervision of the Senior Medical Officer round the clock. The health of the UTP is under continuous monitoring and his vitals are being checked daily. The UTP is being reviewed by Jail visiting Medical Specialist Doctor of Tihar jail for complaints posed by him and is administered medicines if required,” the Superintendent said.

The official said the blood pressure sugar levels and weight of Kejriwal are being monitored regularly and is provided with adequate treatment for all his ailments and is regularly having home-cooked food thrice a day.

Referring to a senior AAP leader’s claim that Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg weight in jail, the Superintendent said, “Baseless allegations have been leveled through social media posts by certain Ministers of Delhi Government, one sitting Member of Parliament and other legislators of AAP. Such a narrative confuses and misleads the public with false information and ulterior motives with intent to brow-beat the Prison administration.”

Notably, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed at a press conference on Saturday that the Delhi chief minister lost 8.5 kg weight in jail and said it is a sign of serious illness.