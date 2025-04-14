Ambedkar Jayanti: PM Modi says Congress made the Constitution a tool for gaining power

On the 135th birth anniversary of Chief Architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition Congress on Monday, saying the party made the Constitution a tool for gaining power, and added that during the Emergency, the spirit of the Constitution was killed to retain power.

Addressing a public rally in Hisar district of Haryana, PM Modi said, “Congress made the Constitution a tool for gaining power. During the Emergency, the spirit of the Constitution was killed to retain power. The Constitution talks about a secular civil code, but Congress never implemented it. ”

Advertisement

He noted that today, the uniform civil code has been implemented in Uttarakhand. ”Unfortunately, the Congress is opposing this. Congress never bothered to check if the benefits of reservation reached SC/ST and OBC communities…To play politics, Congress brought a law to give reservations based on religion in government tenders. This is when Baba Saheb Ambedkar, in the Constitution, said that there should be no place for reservation on the basis of religion….Congress also changed Waqf rules for its benefit…”

Advertisement

Speaking about the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, which seeks to improve the management of waqf properties, empower relevant stakeholders, improve the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and develop waqf properties, Mr Modi said there are lakhs of hectares of land in the name of Waqf, and if benefits from Waqf properties had been given to the needy, it would have benefitted them.

”But the land mafia benefitted from these properties …The loot of the poor will stop with this amended Waqf law. Under the new Waqf law, land or property belonging to any Adivasi cannot be touched by the Waqf Board…Poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims will get their rights. This is real social justice,” he said.

PM Modi began his public gathering in Haryana’s Hisar by paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

He flagged off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building of Hisar’s Maharaja Agrasen airport.

Elaborating on the developments made during the BJP regime, he said, “Before 2014, there were 74 airports in the country, but today there are over 150 airports…Imagine 74 airports in 70 years?… Every year, there are record airline passengers in the country. The airline companies have placed orders for 2000 new aircraft. On one hand, our government is working on connectivity, and the other hand, ensuring the welfare of the poor and social justice.”

Mr Modi was felicitated by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini at the event to mark the launch of multiple projects in the state.

Earlier, Saini said it is a historic day when the new terminal building of Hisar’s Maharaja Agrasen Airport is being inaugurated, and the first flight is being flagged off to Ayodhya…”