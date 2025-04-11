Sachdeva slams AAP for allegedly creating false narrative against BJP govt

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday alleged that AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Atishi, have been using social media to spread confusion and dissatisfaction and when in power, they used the medium to make false claims of success.

Sachdeva further alleged that the AAP, which is now in the Opposition, is misusing both social media and a certain section of the media to defame and weaken the current BJP government.

The Delhi BJP chief said contrary to Kejriwal’s claims, the truth is that fees of private schools in Delhi have been consistently increasing.

The BJP leader said while there are more than 1,650 private schools in Delhi, the then Kejriwal government managed to audit the accounts of only 75 in a year. Taking advantage of this, almost all private schools have been raising fees substantially.

He mentioned that in the case of a private school in Dwarka sub-city, where parents are currently agitated about the fee hike, the issue has been in dispute since 2023.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, when AAP’s alleged propaganda failed on issues like the Women’s Prosperity Scheme, Ayushman Bharat, and power cuts, they have taken up the school fee hike issue to gain political mileage.

He said now that the Rekha Gupta government has curbed fee hikes in private schools, ordered audits for all 1,650 plus private schools, and has halted further fee hikes, AAP’s leadership is busy spreading confusion.

The Delhi BJP chief reiterated that no school in Delhi would be allowed to increase fees without an audit.

He questioned Kejriwal why, during his tenure, almost all verdicts in fee hike cases favored the schools.