AAP accuses BJP of resorting to ‘parchi tantra’ to sideline senior leaders

In a scathing attack on the BJP, AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the saffron party has resorted to ‘parchi tantra’ by sidelining senior leaders to install the chief minister using parchi (written note).

During a press conference, Bharadwaj said, “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave India ‘Prajatantra’ (constitution and democracy) while the BJP has given this country ‘Parchi Tantra’. There was a time when veteran leaders who had spent years struggling for their party and the people were chosen as chief ministers. But BJP’s record in recent years shows a different story altogether.”

Recalling the examples across states, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Be it Vasundhara Raje Scindia in Rajasthan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh, or senior leaders in other states – all have been sidelined. Instead, someone nobody could have even imagined is suddenly declared chief minister.”

He pointed out, “It began with Manohar Lal Khattar, then it happened in Gujarat, again in Madhya Pradesh, and now in Rajasthan. A slip of paper — parchi — is pulled out and that person is announced as CM. This new parchi mukhyamantri tradition is now in full force.”