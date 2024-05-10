Those who support terrorists feel bad about Ram temple: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vehemently criticised both the SP and Congress for the statements made by their leaders regarding the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He said, “The Opposition leaders, who seemed disheartened until the third voting phase, have begun commenting on Lord Ram. Some have deemed the Ram temple ‘useless’ while others questioned its benefit to the public. Those who support terrorists will undoubtedly feel bad about the Ram temple.”

The chief minister said this at an election rally held in support of sitting MP and BJP candidate Ravikishan Shukla for the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency after his nomination at Mahant Digvijaynath Park.

He said, “Had the Opposition implemented stringent measures against those responsible for the terrorist attacks on Ram Janmabhoomi while in power, similar to the measures being implemented nationwide against organised crime in Uttar Pradesh, incidents like the terrorist attacks on Sankatmochan Temple and Kachari could have been prevented.”

He pointed out that the lenient approach towards terrorism resulted in the loss of thousands of lives in these attacks.

The chief minister further said, “The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections has now reached a point where the Opposition has conceded defeat. Congress, the SP, and the BSP have all acknowledged their loss. With the completion of three phases, elections have taken place for 285 seats, accounting for half of the country.”

“I had the opportunity to visit nine states nationwide during the election campaign. A unified voice echoes throughout the country: “Ek Baar Fir Modi Sarkaar” . For the nation’s people, ‘Ramraj’ is the panacea to all problems, and this vision of Ramraj prompts them to choose the Modi government repeatedly,” Yogi added.

He went on to say, “The public proclaims ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge (Bring them, who have brought Ram, back)” indicating their commitment to the leaders who strive to realise Ramraj.”

Emphasising that under the leadership of PM Modi, this vision of Ramraj is materialising across the nation, he said, “Today’s India, led by Modi ji, upholds respect, security, development, and welfare for the underprivileged. Every household has access to clean water, electricity, and cooking gas.”

He credited the positive transformation in the country not only to Modi but also to the electorate, as it was their votes in 2014 that enabled Modi ji to work wonders and pave the way for a new India. Highlighting that significant strides have been made in welfare schemes, Yogi said, “Today, 80 crore people in the country receive rations without bias.”

Additionally, he pointed out that 12 crore farmers now benefit from the Kisan Samman Nidhi, a stark contrast to the distressing conditions that previously led to farmer suicides. Notable progress includes the construction of toilets in 12 crore households, the provision of LPG connections to 10 crore homes through the Ujjwala scheme, and the construction of four crore homes, with Gorakhpur alone witnessing the construction of one lakh houses.

CM Yogi underscored the significance of the ongoing parliamentary election, stating that it goes beyond ordinary politics. “It is a crucial opportunity for all citizens to contribute to shaping a developed and self-reliant India. This election is not just about the BJP, but about a collective endeavor to empower women, youth, farmers, businessmen, and all segments of society towards self-reliance,” he said.

The CM said the developmental strides in Gorakhpur are so extensive that enumerating them would be exhaustive. He cited landmarks such as AIIMS, a fertilizer factory, Ramgarhtal, four-lane and six-lane roads, AYUSH University, Pipraich Sugar Mill, and Sainik School. He also noted that previously, protests for electricity were commonplace, whereas now there’s a round-the-clock power supply. He underscored the eradication of encephalitis, which previously claimed the lives of thousands of children annually.

Addressing the public meeting, the CM expressed his enthusiasm, stating that despite his ongoing campaigning across the state and the nation, he plans to organize a roadshow in Gorakhpur city before the final day. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of the people in Gorakhpur to ensure that the BJP candidate wins the election with twice the number of votes compared to the previous election.

He called for elevating the election campaign to such a level that the opposition would be left frustrated and compelled to retreat from the electoral arena. Additionally, he appealed to the attendees to adhere to the principle of ‘Pehle Matdaan fir Jalpaan’.

Ravikishan, the candidate, speaking in Bhojpuri, emphasised the sacred nature of the constituency, affirming his commitment to stand and serve.

The public meeting featured prominent figures, including BJP Regional President Sahajanand Rai, State Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, and District President Yudhishthi Singh, among others.

During a public gathering, several notable figures from opposition parties formally joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Among these individuals, the most prominent name was Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha.