Everyone is corrupt in AAP, from top to bottom: Yogi Adityanath

In a blistering attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that all the leaders of the party, from top to bottom, were corrupt and that they have turned Delhi into a hell, devoid of basic amenities and cleanliness.

He also accused AAP leaders of having no development agenda and unleashing riots in the national capital.

Addressing the election rally for party candidate Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi seat in Mayur Vihar Phase-3, CM Yogi dared Arvind Kejriwal to compare the condition of Delhi with that of Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Highlighting the contrast, he pointed out that despite Delhi’s population of 2.25 crores, as opposed to UP’s 24 crores, the disparity in development is clearly evident. He also accused the AAP of having a dubious character with each of its leaders being involved in corruption.

Yogi Adityanath remarked, “They consistently make hollow promises while embroiled in fresh corruption scandals every day. Through their empty pledges and daily instances of corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party has betrayed the entire political landscape and its mentor, Anna Hazare. These are the same individuals who obstructed progress during the construction of the Delhi-Meerut 12-lane expressway.”

“Despite the Central Government resorting to legal action, the Aam Aadmi Party refused to cooperate. They also hindered the advancement of the Rapid Rail project, which previously reduced travel time from Meerut to Delhi to 4 hours. Additionally, they impeded the progress of metro construction in Delhi, which commenced during Atal ji’s tenure,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath stated that the Indi alliance is a coalition of individuals tainted by corruption, “who manipulate faith, disrespect heritage, and laud Pakistan. They organized protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh, displaying their disregard for humanity. Their actions sow seeds of chaos in society and endorse anti-national behavior. Furthermore, they are linked to individuals engaged in anti-India activities in Punjab. Their actions ignited riots in Delhi.”

Yogi said that the Indi alliance is afraid of the bulldozers of UP. “They are aware that Uttar Pradesh has effective measures against rioters. When UP’s bulldozers crush the mafia and rioters, it’s evident why there hasn’t been a riot in Uttar Pradesh for seven years.”

“These individuals used to claim that if the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict was issued, there would be riots and bloodshed. However, not only have there been no riots, even Namaz is not performed on the streets, and loudspeakers have been removed from mosques”, he remarked.

Yogi Adityanath accused the Aam Aadmi Party of hypocrisy, stating that they initially protested against Congress alongside Anna Hazare with lofty promises, but now every AAP leader faces corruption charges.

Yogi urged the public to initiate a campaign to cleanse the nation’s capital, cautioning against allowing such individuals to gain power. He likened them to Raktabeej, suggesting they pose a threat to the unity and integrity of the entire country and must be exposed.

Yogi Adityanath added further, “Casting your vote wisely can transform our country into a modern India. However, if you vote incorrectly and elect Kejriwal and his team, you too might be forced into sweeping the streets tomorrow.”

He urged people to avoid making choices that would create problems for everyone. He called for unity with the collective voice of the nation, which supports those who have worked for Ram and who would focus on Mathura next.

Yogi Adityanath pointed out that with five phases completed, it is now up to Delhi’s voters in the sixth phase to elect the new government of the country. He noted that this is the first election where the public is already confident about the outcome.

“The widespread sentiment is clear: the Modi government is expected to surpass 400 seats. This prospect unsettles the unholy alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, who together cannot contest 400 seats”, he asserted.

On this occasion, Organization General Secretary Delhi Pradesh Pawan Rana, BJP candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Harsh Malhotra, District President Mayur Vihar Vijendra, Lok Sabha in-charge Anil Gupta, Convener Mahendra Ahuja, BJP officials and other dignitaries were present.