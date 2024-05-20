PM in Sangam city tomorrow for poll campaigning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Sangam city on Tuesday to address an election meeting to support the campaign for the BJP candidates.

PM Modi will address a public meeting at the Parade ground seeking support for party candidates Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad and Praveen Patel from Phulpur seat.

Media in-charge Rajesh Kesarwani said the organisation has set a target of involving five lakh people in the meeting. As many as 200 buses have been deployed from all the assemblies to bring the supporters to the rally. As many as 200 e-rickshaws have also been engaged to ferry the BJP workers to the venue.

Yuva Morcha workers have been given the responsibility to create an atmosphere on bikes and reach the meeting place in the form of a rally.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and state Ministers Suresh Khanna and Amarpal Maurya will be present along with the PM.