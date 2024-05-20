Odisha records 60.72 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

Odisha recorded voter turnout of 60.72 per cent by 5 pm on Monday as the 2nd phase of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha ended amid reports of stray incidents of violence.

Till the last reports received here from Odisha Chief Electoral Officer, Bargarh LS constituency polled the highest 66.14 per cent votes followed by Sundargarh with 62.36 per cent, Balangir (61.35 pc), Kandhamal 57.46 pc and Aska (55.65 pc).

It may be recalled here that there was an impressive turnout of voters in the Phase 4 elections with over 75 pc of voters exercising their franchise in four LS and 28 assembly seats on May 13.

Advertisement

There were long queues at polling booths as the webcasting camera visuals showed us. There are reports of voting affected in Bhanjanagar and Daringbadi areas under Aska LS seat due to heavy rains and hailstorm, said Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Behari Dhal.

As many as 265 candidates are contesting in 35 Assembly constituencies in Phase 2 of Odisha Elections 2024.

In the polls for 35 assembly seats and five LS seats, the fate of heavyweight leaders including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, former union minister Dilip Ray, Former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey and State Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Amat will be decided on 4 June.

Meanwhile the State unit of BJP on Monday accused the BJD of resorting to violence by saying that Odisha has overtaken West Bengal in terms of poll violence.

An auto-rickshaw driver Biswa Mirdhankwas allegedly stabbed to death near a polling station in Sarsara village in Bargarh LS constituency. The deceased family members alleged that it was a political murder. Police are however yet to arrive at the exact reason and motive of the murder.