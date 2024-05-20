Modi Govt deliberately stunted growth of Delhi: Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of deliberately ignoring Delhi and thereby stunting its growth as a revenge for keeping the BJP out of power in the nation capital.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, the Congress leader, who is the chairman of the Congress’ Media and Publicity Department, said, “Delhi was once envied by people after the 15-year rule of the Congress government brought about amazing developments and progress, but the Modi Government deliberately ignored and stunted the growth of Delhi as a revenge for keeping BJP out of power in the capital since 1998.”

Recalling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, “Rahul Gandhi walked over 4,000 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and he also passed through Delhi, to understand the problems of the people first-hand, and what he saw and experienced during his long walk featured in the Congress Nyay Patra to provide justice to the youth, women, farmers, underprivileged and others, including the first job promise to the youth and Rs one lakh per year to the woman of a poor family under the Mahalaxmi scheme.”

Khera challenged Prime Minister Modi to walk through the slum clusters of Delhi to know the “miserable” condition of the poor. “Almost 70 per cent of the people of Delhi live in slums and unauthorised colonies; they have been living in darkness ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre. The BJP government has been making allegations and counter allegations to stall many development schemes and such kind of petty politics had never been witnessed in the national capital,” he said.

Referring to the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, Khera said, “Dr Manmohan Singh, during the Congress-led UPA rule, had brought 27,000 crore people above the poverty line, but under the Modi Government, these poor people have again gone back to below the poverty line, besides 14,000 additional poor under the poverty line.”