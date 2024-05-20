AAP got foreign funding wrongfully, alleges ED

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has written to the Home Ministry alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party has received overseas funds that are in non- compliance of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, sources said. The alleged funds are to the tune of Rs 7 crore.

However refuting the allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party has termed this a new conspiracy being allegedly hatched against it by the ruling dispensation at the centre, in a bid to damage the party’s image amid the Lok Sabha polls.

It is said that the central agency has written to the MHA after getting its hands on some documents in an ongoing money laundering probe involving a former MLA of AAP in Punjab and other persons.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Atishi alleged that the new conspiracy is being hatched through ED where the agency has written to the MHA that it is going to file a case against the AAP with allegations that the party has taken donations through wrongful ways from abroad.

Atishi further said that she wants to inform the ruling dispensation at the centre, claiming that since its inception the AAP has taken every donation worth even a single penny with complete transparency and has given the complete record of the donations to the election commission as well as the Income Tax Department.

She further claimed that whatever false allegations keep coming in the party’s way, the reply to all will be given by the people of Punjab and Delhi.

Atishi has claimed that the current allegations pertain to a very old matter, wherein the AAP has already given its reply to the concerned agencies including ED, CBI, MHA and also the Election Commission.

“I want to further remind the people of Delhi, Punjab and also the people of the entire country that back in the day during the 2015 assembly polls in Delhi when it was clearly visible that AAP will have a victory, similar kind of false allegation was levelled against AAP which was Hawala at Midnight,” she claimed.