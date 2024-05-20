Never seen a man like Kejriwal taking a U-turn: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the AAP’s national convenor was sent to jail in a corruption case but did not give up the seat of the CM.

Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Addressing a public meeting in Sangam Vihar in the national capital, the Union Home Minister said: “It’s about time to expose a hypocritical person like Arvind Kejriwal.”

Shah accused Kejriwal of spending the largest part of Delhi’s budget on advertising.

“Arvind Kejriwal falsely proclaims his work all over the world, but spends the largest part of Delhi’s budget on advertising,” the Union Home Minister said.

“Till date I have never seen a man like Kejriwal taking a U-turn…He left his job and formed an NGO and took an oath that he would not enter politics and formed a party,” Shah said.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say – Will not take security, car, residence, today along with taking security and car, he (Arvind Kejriwal) is living in Sheesh Mahal,” the Union Home Minister said.

Shah also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) introduced the CAA and wants to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries. However, Rahul claims that they will withdraw the CAA,” the Union Home Minister said.