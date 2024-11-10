Those opposed creation of Jharkhand won’t develop it: PM jibe at Cong-JMM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the INDIA alliance, saying those who opposed the creation of Jharkhand will never work for the development of the state.

Stating that the BJP has one mantra that we have created Jharkhand and we will develop it, Modi pointed out that the wind blowing is in favour of the saffron party.

Addressing a public rally in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, the prime minister said, “BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has only one mantra – we have created Jharkhand, we will develop Jharkhand. People who opposed creation of Jharkhand will never develop the state.”

Accusing the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre of discrimination against the state, Modi said, “From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government was there at the Centre. Madam Sonia (Gandhi) ji used to run the government, and Manmohan Singh ji was made the PM. At that time, the Central government in 10 years gave Rs 80,000 crore to Jharkhand. People of Jharkhand should remember this.”

He contrasted the UPA’s allocation with more than Rs 3 lakh crore given to Jharkhand by the BJP-led NDA government in the last 10 years. He said the BJP gave the state four times more money than the previous Congress government.

“We gave more money because we have created Jharkhand,” he added.

The PM accused the ruling JMM-Congress of creating paper-leak and recruitment mafias and vowed to send them to jail if the BJP came to power in the state. “We have buried both ‘kharchi-parchi’ in Haryana. We will do the same in Jharkhand. Here, the paper leak and recruitment mafia created by JMM-Congress will be targeted and sent to jail,” Modi said.

He said earlier in Haryana, people had to pay a huge sum of money and wait for a letter from leaders to get a job. After the saffron party formed the government in the state, it made the ‘kharchi-parchi’ system disappear.

“The wind is in favour of the BJP. Now, you have decided to form the BJP-NDA government. I promise you that after forming the government, we will ensure that these corrupt people get the harshest punishment. Your money will be spent on you only,” he said exuding confidence of BJP’s victory in the assembly polls.

Attacking Congress, the PM said the unity of SC, ST, OBC, tribal and Dalit communities has always been an “eyesore” for the grand old party. He alleged that Congress and the JMM were attempting to create a divide between SCs, STs, and OBCs stating it enjoyed power by creating divisions.

He cautioned the people against the alleged conspiracy of both the parties, saying they (the ruling alliance) can do anything for power.

The PM also addressed a rally in Jharkhand’s Gumla, where he said, “Congress-JMM leaders built palaces by smuggling sand. These people are taking bribes even for birth and death certificates.”

“The BJP-led NDA government is working on the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. By following this, Jharkhand will develop,” he said.

The PM also held a roadshow in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi to woo the voters.

Elections for the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand will be held in two phases. The polling for the first phase (in 43 Assembly constituencies) would take place on 13th November and second phase (in 38 seats) on 20th November.

The counting of votes will take place along with Maharashtra on 23rd November.