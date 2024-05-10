They (INDIA bloc) talk of my grave; I see their burial in this poll: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Congress party is talking of sending him to a grave while its “INDI alliance” partner, the “fake” Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, says he would be buried alive, but he can already see himself giving them a burial in the current elections, as they have lost their political base, and enjoy neither support nor confidence of people.

Addressing a BJP election rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, he said that even while abusing him during the campaign, these parties do not forget their policy of appeasement and use the language to keep their ‘vote bank’ in good humour. How sad Balasaheb Thackeray would have been today, Mr Modi said.

The prime minister said the Uddhav Thackeray-led “fake” Shiv Sena is using those convicted of bomb blasts in election campaign. It was just like in Bihar where the fodder scam convict (RJD Leader Lalu Prasad) is campaigning, he said. Looking at their work, who can associate with these people, Mr Modi said. “No surprise, I see dreams of burying these people,” the prime minister said.

Advertisement

They have lost the support and confidence of the people and have no political base now. People of the country would protect Modi, and none would be able to bury him alive or after death, he was sure, he said.

Without naming NCP leader Sharad Pawar, the prime minister said a veteran leader of Maharashtra, who has been in politics for 40-50 years, has given a statement after the Baramati election. The statement, apparently given after consultation with many people, showed he is so frustrated and disappointed that he feels that if small parties want to continue in public and political life after the Lok Sabha election results, they should merge with the Congress, Mr Modi said.

“This means that the fake NCP and the fake Shiv Sena have decided to merge with the Congress. If they accept my advice, it would be better to associate with Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, rather than merging with the Congress and realize their dreams,” the prime minister said.

He said the Congress knows it cannot compete with the BJP on development and that is why it is resorting to falsehood to get votes. On the reservation issue, he said, Congress is indulging in “chor machaye shor” (thieves behaving like victims).

The prime minister further said that the reservations on the basis of religion are against the Constitution and is like stabbing the Constitution makers in the back. The Congress plans to snatch the reservation share of Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs and give it to the vote bank in the name of minorities. I have concrete examples, he said. This should be conveyed to all concerned communities.

In Karnataka, the Congress government made all Muslims OBCs overnight to give them reservations on the basis of religion. An order was issued by the chief minister. The largest share of the reservation was in this way taken and given to Muslims. The Congress wants to implement the model all over the country, he added.

The prime minister said the Maha Aghadi of Maharashtra also wants to eat up all reservations, while Modi is trying to protect it. “I have been asking the Congress for the last 17 days about it and wanted it to give it in writing that it will not take the SC, ST, OBC quota and give it to Muslims. They are not replying, it means they have an agenda,” Mr Modi said. “Let them try their best, and take help of anti-national forces; the people have my guarantee. As long as I am alive, SC, ST, OBC quota will not be taken on the pretext of religion,” he said.

The BJP and the NDA made a daughter of a tribal president of the country for the first time, he said while the Congress had tried its best to oppose her candidature. Mr Modi said the guru of the Congress “Prince” has exposed the reason for this.

The guru’s statement showed that Congress treats people with Lord Krishna’s complexion like Africans. That is why they were not ready to accept Mrs Droupadi Murmu as President, he said. “Is this not insulting to the adivasis,” he asked.

The Congress has another dangerous agenda. The guru made a disclosure that Ram temple construction and the Ram Navami festival are against the idea of India. “Modi goes to the temple, they do not like it. The Congress considers my going to temple anti-India. Is this treason,” he asked.

Look at the mentality of the Congress, he said. In the land of Lord Ram, going to Ram temple is considered wrong. These people follow the policy of appeasement and attack the faith of the 140 crore population of the country, not just Modi. The Congress is conspiring to eliminate the Hindu faith from the country, the prime minister said.