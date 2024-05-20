Modi to attend special women programme in Varanasi on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency Varanasi on Tuesday to attend the ‘Nari Shakti Samvad’ programme, a unique event manned by around 25,000 women from different walks of life.

The one-of-a-kind event will only see the participation of women. Representing ‘Mini India’, women from Maharashtra, West Bengal, southern states and other regions living in Varanasi will grace the event in their traditional attire. Women from varied disciplines like doctors, teachers, housewives, advocates, sports players, entrepreneurs, among others, will be present.

‘Matrishakti’ (women empowerment) has often played an important role in Modi’s campaigning for the ongoing general election and he had expressed his desire to meet these women to convey his gratitude towards them.

Advertisement

According to party sources, the entire operation, stage management and other arrangements will be handled by women.

The Prime Minister will be meeting women doing special work in his area, special women of self-help groups and women officials of BJP. The form of Mini India will also be seen in the Nari Shakti Samvad programme.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the stage along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Preparations for the program are being finalized by BJP Mahila Morcha.

PM Modi on May 14 filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha election 2024 from the Varanasi seat. Besides PM Modi, six other candidates are contesting from the seat including Ajay Rai of the Congress.