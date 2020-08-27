Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is at the centre of the blame game going on in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case on Thursday opens up complaining about the harassment which she and her family are facing.

Rhea posted a video on Instagram in which her father is seen entering the premises of the house when the media persons threw series of question at him.

Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate.”

“There is a threat to my life and my family’s life,” she alleged.

“We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live ?

We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us,” she said.

I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily,” she said in the post.

“In covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has released a video claiming that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son for a long time. He called her his “murderer” and also demanded her arrest. In a 15-second video, Singh was seen demanding the CBI to arrest Rhea and her associates.

According to reports, a drug angle has come to light in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been linked to Rhea and her associates including her brother Showik Chakraborty, actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s talent manager Jaya Saha and others.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered ‘Crime Number 15’ against Rhea Chakraborty and her associates. The anti-drug agency is inquiring into the allegations under sections in the law related to ‘possessing, purchasing and using cannabis’ and ‘abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence’.

This came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) retrieved deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone that was seized for a money-laundering probe in the sensational case. Fifteen pages of deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea are being investigated.