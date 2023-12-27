Telangana CM slams KCR for extravagance during his rule

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that hoping to comeback to power a third time, the previous BRS government had bought 22 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles just before the polls.

Slamming the BRS for the extravagance, the chief minister said the newly-bought bullet proof vehicles were deliberately kept in Vijayawada as his predecessor, K Chandrasekhar Rao, had planned to use them if voted back to office.

Mocking the BRS for coming up with ‘Sweda Patram’, a comprehensive documentation of how the previous BRS toiled hard to create assets in Telangana, Reddy said, “I had asked officials to repair old vehicles so that I could use them. They then informed me that the state government had bought 22 Land Cruiser vehicles. These were kept at Vijayawada and the previous government had planned to bring them over after KCR is sworn in.”

With Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu nodding his head in agreement, Revanth Reddy took a dig at KCR saying, “Each vehicle costs Rs 3 crore since they are bulletproof and cost more. This is how KCR created wealth for the state.”

By wasting funds, which could have been used for welfare, he said the BRS left the state high and dry. “They demolished the Secretariat which could have housed a hospital and built a new one. I can’t call this asset creation,” he added.

Taking a dig at BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who recently gave Rs one lakh to a poor woman, who had earlier approached the Praja Durbar, Reddy said Rao still owed Rs 99,999 crore to the people of Telangana.

The chief minister said the delay over the formation of a new board of TSPSC was delayed as the governor was seeking legal opinion before accepting the resignation letters from the chairman and members of the existing board.

Revanth Reddy unveiled the logo for Abhaya Hastham, the common programme incorporating all the social welfare schemes promised in the Congress manifesto, ahead of a massive public outreach programme being launched tomorrow by the new government.

He also released the application form to be submitted by the beneficiaries during the outreach programme called Praja Palana across the state.

Blaming the previous government for not heeding to the grievances of the public, he pointed out how people were sleeping on the pavement in front of Praja Darbar in the hope to be the first in the queue to be heard. He said the Praja Palana programme was aimed at bringing governance at the doorstep of the people.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha questioned the Congress government over the delay in implementing the promises made during elections.