LS vote referendum on reservation: Telangana CM

Alleging that by 2025, the BJP will scrap reservation policy for SC/ST and OBC, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today said this Lok Sabha election was a referendum and a vote to BJP will be in favour of scrapping the existing reservation policy.

“By 2025, the RSS will complete 100 years. So by 2025 they are planning to scrap SC/ST and OBC reservations. “BJP and RSS leaders have spoken about this on many occasions in the past, ” said Reddy who said the saffron party has declared its final assault on the Constitution to scrap SC/ST and OBC reservation.

The chief minister who is also the state Congress president made the comments during a political programme at party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan. The Congress released a “charge sheet” against the BJP government at the Centre for its betrayal of Telangana on the eve of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s visit to Siddipet for campaigning.

Advertisement

The Telangana chief minister also accused the BJP of trying to stop OBC reservation put forward by the Mandal Commission. He further alleged that the Saffron party was seeking two third majority in Parliament so that they have enough numbers to scrap the existing reservation policy. Hence they are resorting to these slogans of “ab ki bar 400 paar.”

He warned that a vote to the BJP will be a vote against the reservation policy. “This Lok Sabha election is a referendum on SC/ST and OBC reservation,” said the chief minister.

The chief minister’s attack on BJP came after the Prime Minister took a dig at him yesterday saying that “Congress chief minister of Telangana would ensure reservation for Muslims.” The PM has also warned against dilution of OBC reservation while citing the instance of Karnataka where Muslims were given reservation on the basis of their backwardness.

Returning fire, Reddy listed out how the price of gas cylinders was increased, GST was imposed on even incense sticks used to light before Gods and the country was pushed into debt.

“We have seen how forcefully this government had implemented GST, or tried to implement farm laws and Citizenship Amendment Act while suppressing the opposition leaders. If it gets 400 seats, the country will suffer,” warned the chief minister.

The Congress had put up posters against the Narendra Modi led BJP government outside party headquarters outlining its alleged bad deeds.